Let Meg Thee Stallion’s Voluminous Curls Inspire Your Summer Look

From Diana Ross’ bouffant looks in the ’60s, to Megan Thee Stallion’s voluminous curls of today, it’s clear that big hair will always reign supreme. As last year’s ESSENCE Festival performer, Meg turned out the crowd with a more tamed version of this week’s look, donning a middle part with a brushed, NOLA humidity-induced mane. Since then, she’s been seen in a heap of Japanese cosplay wigs, sharp asymmetrical cuts, and serpentine body waves.

Now, Thee Stallion is pumping up the volume and definition for her Hot Girl Summer Tour, showing her fans it’s never too hot for big, bouncy curls. Her latest hairstyle isn’t far off from her natural curls (which we saw at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party early last year) in terms of length, both hitting mid-back with the Hot Girl frizz we all dote over. This time, she’s ditched the dark strands for light brown highlights, defined her curls with more slink, and upped the volume in the back.

However, the “Boa” artist didn’t start her 18-stop tour in a voluminous, face-framing ‘do. For her first stop in Minneapolis, big black bombshell curls were parted down the middle before the heat of summertime Chi expanded them. That’s the look that followed her through to the latest show in Boston (with exception to a straight thigh-length wig in New York).

As Hot Girl Summer begins, Megan Thee Stallion is just the hair inspiration we needed, showing off how timeless gravity-defying hair can be.