The Best Lip Liners to Level Up Your Lipstick Look

There’s something satisfying about selecting your favorite lip liner shade and carefully applying it to your lips, creating a defined outline. If you have full, plump lips, they play a huge part of your look. While there are several ways to keep your pout healthy and nourished, using a lip liner can also make them appear fuller and help define their shape.
Although lip liners were a hit-or-miss trend in the 90s, they can have a significant impact on our lips. If you’re looking to enhance your pout, here are some of the best lip liners on the market that will make you feel so good, you’ll be admiring your reflection in your pouch mirror all day long.
01
01 Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner
Channel your inner 50s Hollywood star with this waterproof lip liner that lasts up to six hours without transferring. Available at www.charlottetilbury.com
02
02 Rare Beauty Kind Words Lip Liner
As you stand in front of the mirror, practicing your rap skills like Issa Rae from Insecure, you may want to try this lip liner available in 10 different shades. It is specifically designed to match various lipstick colors, giving your lips a beautiful matte finish while keeping your lipstick in place all day long. Available at www.sephora.com
03
03 Pat McGrath Labs PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil
This lip liner features a creamy gel formula that effortlessly glides on your lips, allowing for easy definition and shaping. Available in a range of nudes, reds, and roses, this pencil also boasts a long-wearing and transfer-resistant finish. Available at www.patmcgrath.com
04
04 Tower 28 Beauty OneLiner Lip Liner + Eyeliner + Cheek Pencil
This lip liner comes in only three shades and is vegan, gluten-free, and cruelty-free. It glides and contours your lips with the help of shea butter and marula oil. Available at www.sephora.com
05
05 MAKEUP BY MARIO Ultra Suede Sculpting Lip Pencil
Elevate your lip liner skills with this lip liner. It’s designed to define, sculpt, and shape your lips in a way that creates a fuller pout effect, thanks to its advanced lip-lock and contour-shape technology. The pencil comes with a dual-ended brush, which makes it easy to blend and blur the color to create the perfect line. Available at www.sephora.com
06
06 Victoria Beckham Beauty Lip Definer
This waterproof liner pencil is dermatologist-tested and has an amino acid that can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around your lips. Available at www.violetgrey.com
07
07 MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencil
MAC Cosmetics lip liner perfects your pout with 90s nostalgia. This phthalate, paraben, and triclosan-free liner shapes, lines, and fills with ease. Available at www.ulta.com
08
08 NYX Professional Makeup Slim Lip Pencil
09
09 The Lip Bar Straight Line Lip Liner
Many lip liners are available in a limited number of colors, but this particular liner comes in various shades to meet your needs. Thanks to its nourishing ingredients like jojoba oil and aloe vera, this liner will perfectly enhance your makeup while keeping your pout hydrated all day long. Available at thelipbar.com
