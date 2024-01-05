The Best Lip Liners to Level Up Your Lipstick Look

Aja Koska / Getty Images

There’s something satisfying about selecting your favorite lip liner shade and carefully applying it to your lips, creating a defined outline. If you have full, plump lips, they play a huge part of your look. While there are several ways to keep your pout healthy and nourished, using a lip liner can also make them appear fuller and help define their shape.

Although lip liners were a hit-or-miss trend in the 90s, they can have a significant impact on our lips. If you’re looking to enhance your pout, here are some of the best lip liners on the market that will make you feel so good, you’ll be admiring your reflection in your pouch mirror all day long.

