9 Lippies to Try Before the Year Ends

One of the perks of being a beauty writer is that you get to test out dozens of lipsticks throughout the year. From high-end brands to drugstore finds, there’s never a shortage of new formulas, shades, and finishes to try.
As the year comes to a close, it’s a great time to experiment with your makeup routine and add some new lipsticks to your collection. Whether you’re attending holiday parties or just want to feel more put together in your everyday life, trying out new lipstick shades can elevate your style and give you a confidence boost.
Below, you’ll find 9 lipstick and gloss recommendations that you must try before the year ends. Get ready to discover a range of hues that will awaken your inner beauty guru and leave you feeling inspired and empowered.
01
Beauty Bakerie Bite Size Whip Lip Makeup
Still looking for your signature red lip shade? Pick up Beauty Bakerie’s Bowl of Cherries Whip Lip for a gorgeous, smudge-proof finish. Give your lips the kissable shade it deserves. Available at Target
TikTok’s favorite lip gloss delivers a high-shine finish. The shade Hot Chocolit is a stunning deep brown with just the right amount of shimmer, adding a touch of glamor to any look.Available at Sephora
Recently launched, Juvia’s Place Volumizing gloss stick in So Peach leaves lips with a high shine. The nourishing ingredients will also leave your lips looking juicy and fresh. Available at Juvia's Place
If you’re aiming for a more editorial and futuristic look, try Pat McGrath’s LUST Lip Gloss in Blitz Gold. This high-shine, metallic gold gloss adds a touch of glamour to any makeup look, perfect for special occasions.Available at Pat McGrath