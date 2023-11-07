9 Lippies to Try Before the Year Ends

Getty Images / Edward Berthelot

One of the perks of being a beauty writer is that you get to test out dozens of lipsticks throughout the year. From high-end brands to drugstore finds, there’s never a shortage of new formulas, shades, and finishes to try.

As the year comes to a close, it’s a great time to experiment with your makeup routine and add some new lipsticks to your collection. Whether you’re attending holiday parties or just want to feel more put together in your everyday life, trying out new lipstick shades can elevate your style and give you a confidence boost.

Below, you’ll find 9 lipstick and gloss recommendations that you must try before the year ends. Get ready to discover a range of hues that will awaken your inner beauty guru and leave you feeling inspired and empowered.

