Product Of The Week: This MAC Lip Liner Was My Introduction To Makeup

MAC was the first makeup brand I have ever tried. When I was about six years old, my mom gifted me a shiny glass-like tube of clear MAC Lipglass for Christmas. The gloss was super sticky to the point it would glue my tiny fingers together anytime I used it– and I used it. With my lip gloss poppin’ like Lil’ Mama, I never forgot my first ”makeup” product and how it made me feel– from the gooey texture on my pinky finger to the lint in my pocket sticking to the tube’s creases. But once the tube ran out– which took a long time– I never found a product that could replace its next-level, shine on my lips.

Ironically enough, I wasn’t into makeup much in high school. I had friends who did makeup, but I opted for more natural looks. I never felt like full-coverage makeup looked good on me. But 10 years later, I found myself on the search for a product that could enhance my beauty and actually make me feel beautiful.

In this process, I stumbled upon the MAC Lip Pencil. As a tool to shape and line the lips– including my beloved lip gloss– the pencil gave them an added definition and plump look. The lip pencil gave me a professional feel, even as a novice, when it came to applying makeup. It introduced me to the ‘90s nostalgia of dark lip liner and is a product I found myself revisiting over the years.

In the past few months, I repurchased the lip pencil in my go-to color “Plum,” a deep, dark purple tone. It’s my personal favorite lip look to rock at the numerous beauty events I attend throughout the year– especially now during the holidays. The smooth, creamy texture is easy to reapply in the bathroom while at a beauty dinner, or to shade in the lips underneath a clear gloss.

Whether you’re getting into makeup for the first time, or a makeup pro, maybe this lip pencil could change your life, too.

