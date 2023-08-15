The Beauty Of Halle Berry And Natalie Deselle In ‘B.A.P.S.’

B.A.P.S. (1997), an acronym for Black African Princesses, flawlessly embodied the exquisite beauty of both Halle Berry and the late Natalie Deselle-Reid. The late 1990s film epitomizes the essence of Black beauty. Much like Hair Show (2004), the allure of B.A.P.S. represents a timeless beauty that continues to influence the industry of today. From the trending “auntiecore” on TikTok to ’90s makeup looks resurfacing, these princesses set trends that not only defined the late 1990s but also left a lasting impact on the 21st century.

Though the film never won any awards, B.A.P.S. was a touchstone to the essence of Black women and our beauty routines, personifying what Black beauty is. Berry and Desselle-Reid’s bold and exaggerated appearances tapped into the nostalgia associated with the round-the-way girls. From earrings found in beauty supply stores to finely arched eyebrows, and gold caps to structured bouffant hairstyles, let’s take a nostalgic look into the captivating beauty showcased in B.A.P.S.

Hair

B.A.P.S. leading ladies, Halle Berry and Natalie Deselle-Reid, had their hair parted, greased, straightened and curled. From pin to barrel curls, zig-zag and side parts, their hairstyles played a pivotal role in shaping the film’s aesthetics. These pin-straight, curled, and cut styles, which dominated the late 1990s to the mid-2000s, were reminiscent of the captivating styles often featured in the hair shows of yesteryear. Under the expertise of Hairstylist Kim Kimble, the larger than life styles, described by Kimble as “fantasy type hair,” not only garnered attention for the film, but also provided essential representation for the rich landscape of Black beauty culture.

Makeup

To match the meticulous pin curls, pin-thin eyebrows were the perfect accompaniment. Plucked, waxed, and threaded, Berry and Deselle-Reid’s eyebrows were lined with light concealer. In stark contrast to their lips, the actresses employed deep lip liners combined with a vivid, shimmering fill. The dark eyeliner drew attention to their theatrical gazes, complemented by a subtle, powdered eyeshadow. Employing a lightweight foundation and a delicate blush as finishing touches, this approach allowed the innate beauty of the actresses to radiate effortlessly.

Nails

The epitome of lengthy nails is vividly displayed throughout B.A.P.S. The film features long, square-shaped nails adorned with a delicate light blue polish, enhanced by dark blue tips accented with jewels. These elegantly curved nails perfectly complement the bumped ends of hairstyles, accompanied by regular visits to the nail salon to experiment with a plethora of fresh nail sets. From gently curved nails sporting vibrant orange polish to extravagantly elongated nails adorned with intricate designs, manicures have consistently held an essential place in the beauty regimen of Black women.

Teeth

From New York to late-’90s Georgia, the Black community adorned their teeth with gold, creating a distinctive style. Gold caps seamlessly complemented the extravagant hair show hairstyles. In the context of B.A.P.S., these gold caps adorned both front and side teeth, perfectly aligning with the beauty supply store earrings they were paired with. Gold teeth have become synonymous with rap culture, just as gold caps have become synonymous with the captivating allure of the fabulous Black African Princesses.

Accessories

Apart from gold caps, jewelry has consistently been an essential component of Black beauty. Ranging from earrings sourced from beauty supply stores to cherished family heirloom rings, accessories possess significance beyond adorning the neck. In B.A.P.S., gold-plated jewelry served as a distinctive touch, featuring pearls, hearts, and various gemstones that added a flair to the style. In a particular scene, Halle Berry donned a gold belt that not only cinched her waist over an orange jumpsuit but also harmonized with all the gold accessories in her ensemble.