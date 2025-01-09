The 2025 Beauty Trends ESSENCE Editors Are Looking Forward To

Anthony Barboza / Getty Images

A beauty trend is more than just a moment in time. While they often peak, fall, then circle back, they define beauty’s current landscape—from biohacking to anti-aging, color of the year to makeup weight—and all of the niche interests in between. For our ESSENCE editors, these trends represent what beauty means to the Black community in 2025 and the evolution of what existed in the past.

Below, five of our editors share the beauty trends they want to see this year.

Mecca Pryor, Editorial Assistant

“I want to try doing more blush. I also recently cut my hair and plan to cut it shorter into a bob. Additionally, would love to try a more rectangle-shaped brow.”

Melissa Noel, Contributing News and Politics Editor

“AI has seriously changed the game, and beauty is no exception. I’m really excited to see how tools like this keep evolving—helping women create super-personalized hair and skin-care routines. That kind of next-level innovation is something I can’t wait to see more of this year.

I’m also looking forward to seeing how Pantone’s Color of the Year, mocha mousse, shows up in everything from clothing to makeup. Those rich browns and creamy nudes are so versatile, and I’m excited to see how people rock it—and tap into the trend myself!”

India Espy-Jones, Beauty Writer

“Grey-ige (think: MAC’s Stone Lip Liner and Lipstick) is my new favorite color and the beauty trend I’m looking forward to the most this year. They just launched their new Nudes collection, which includes bringbacks of some of their most popular ‘90s shades, so I look forward to how they’re worn in the current moment. The Color of the Year, mocha mousse, fits right in.

I’m interested to see how technology’s relationship with the wellness industry—from biohacking and NAD+ to anti-aging and cosmetic surgery—moves forward this year. Will hacking your age actually be effective? Will wellness culture be exposed for not being healthy at all? What are the long-term side effects of NAD+ IV drips? I guess we’ll see.”

Shelby Stewart, Associate Editor

“I’m such a diva/glam girl at heart, I’m ready for the girls to get GLAM again. I’m over clean girl makeup. Let’s see the full beats.”

Victoria Uwumarogie, Senior Lifestyle Editor

“Back in the day, lip glosses used to feel like too much for me. They were often too greasy and sticky. But as more brands have started creating high quality lip oils and balms, I’m team shiny lips! I actually prefer them over lipsticks to finish up my makeup look. Word is that lip balms and glosses are going to have an even bigger year in 2025 and I’m excited to hop on the trend.

I’ve found they’re the only thing that gives my lips lasting moisture during these cold winter months, and a pop of pizazz. I’m looking forward to glowing lips all-year round. Extra special shout out to Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm!”