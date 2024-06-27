These Are The Protective Styles Our Writers Are Wearing To Essence Festival 2024

Christian Vierig / Getty Images

From jumbo box braids to knotless Senegalese twists, wearing protective styles to the 30th ESSENCE Festival of Culture is our heat-beating beauty hack.

So, before you take off next week, having a new set of braids installed (if you haven’t already) is likely a must for your last-minute to-do list.

Whether you’re opting for a wig on, rocking cornrows or faking a short cut with the trending “braided bald head,” you can’t go wrong with plaited hair as you rip and run from stage to stage.

To give you some inspiration, below, 5 of our writers share the protective styles they’ll be wearing to this year’s Essence Festival.

Jumbo box braids

“I chose this style because I wanted an effortless and manageable look that would hold up in the New Orleans humidity,” NaturallyCurly editor Desiree Johnson says. “Knotless braids are chic, can go with any outfit, and are functional for the fun, fast-paced Essence Fest environment.”

Straight back cornrows

“I just love a clean, easy protective style that I can just put on a durag and go to sleep,” fashion writer Kerane Marcellus says. “I’ll probably oil my scalp here and there, but I just love the ease of it. I feel like everyone looks good in some straight backs.”

“I wanted to wear a custom mullet wig, but after thinking about the heat, I decided on micro-cornrows covered with a long durag (think: Rihanna for British Vogue),” beauty writer India Espy-Jones says. “This is the easiest and most sweat-proof look to wear for a busy work weekend at BeautyCon™––and if you didn’t have time to get your hair done.”

Knotless Senegalese twists

“I always want to experiment with color in the summertime, so I’m wearing red/burgundy knotless Senegalese twists at this Essence Festival,” GU writer Kenyatta Victoria says. “I chose this protective style this year because I haven’t worn them in five years, and I love how it’s an effortless summer look.” “With the juicy twists plus the color, it’ll definitely complement the vibes I’m going for on the GU Creator’s House stage,” she continues.