These Are The Top 3 Expert-Approved Wig Installation Tips

Getty Images

April 2024 was the warmest April on record in NOAA’s 175-year record. Meanwhile, last month marked the 12th consecutive month of record-breaking weather. With temperatures continuing to heat up this season, sweating your wig out is a leading concern amid increased heat and humidity. “Proper preparation is key to a successful installation,” mentor and founder of Yummy Extensions, Yummie O tells ESSENCE. “The pre-installation process helps to optimize the hair’s health and create an ideal foundation for the installation, ensuring longevity and natural-looking results.”

Below, O walks us through her top three tips for a long-lasting wig install.

Prep your braid down

From sew-in to lace front, prepping your natural hair is key to any install. “We start by washing the scalp with a clarifying cleanser to make sure the natural hair is clean and there are no products and oil build up,” O says, taking care to strengthen the foundation. If your hair is too moisturized or brittle, “both the braiding process and the weight of the braids are likely to break your hair off.”

With the braided baldhead trending and Rihanna spotted in a draped braid down, the preparation under wigs are more pronounced now than before. “To care for your natural hair and avoid breakage, you should strengthen your hair with a protein and moisturizer,” she says. “We would then continue to deep conditioning the natural hair to ensure it is sufficiently moisturized and detangled.”

Pick the right wig

“Selecting the right wig involves understanding factors such as hair texture, style preferences, and desired maintenance level,” she says. Although lace fronts may be the most popular install, a traditional sew-in with leave-out can give you a more natural, secure look. “By leaving out a portion of the natural hair along the edges, parting and perimeter, we achieve a seamless integration between the client’s hair and the extensions, mimicking the natural hairline and scalp.”

For high temperatures, you can also consider wearing kinkier wigs to work with the humidity. “Textured hair requires special consideration to achieve a seamless blend,” she says. “We recommend lace front wigs to match the natural texture and density of the client’s hair, providing a flawless and natural appearance.”

Use sweat-proof products

While humidity may threaten your silk pressed leave-out, using products like amika’s The Shield anti-humidity spray and Oribe Imperméable Anti-Humidity Spray can help maintain your hair’s blendability. “This technique allows for versatile styling options, enhancing the overall natural look and feel,” O says. Wearing a sew-in can also be easier to install than a lace front, which may require bleaching, plucking, lace cutting and customization, among other steps. However, using the right glue for a lace front (like Bold Hold Active Lace Wig Adhesive) can significantly reduce the threat of sweat.

For heavy textured curly hair, O recommends using Miss Jessie’s Pillow Soft Curls Cream for long lasting curls or Mielle Rosemary and Mint Strengthening Hair Masque. “Proper maintenance is essential to prolong the lifespan of hair and to ensure it retains its luster and shape,” she says. “Additionally, wig caps and stands are useful accessories for storage and styling upkeep.”