Our Favorite Beauty Moments From The 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards

Awards season still isn’t over. Tonight, hosted by Fat Joe, the 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards premiered in Las Vegas kicking off a handful of red carpet beauty moments.

While last season’s bob haircut took over every award show, lace fronts proved to be at the forefront this time of year. Da Baddest B**** Trina wore a classic middle part with loose, full-bodied curls. The look was seconded by artists Leys MC and LightSkinKeisha who cut hers into a bob. On the other hand, Teyana Taylor and GloRilla introduced a new look; taking the stage in swooped bangs—Taylor opting for bright red.

As for makeup, a nude glazed lip was the star of the show. While fall is the season of intense, dark-toned lips, Tyla, Lola Brooke and influencer Ari Fletcher (among a list of others) sported a medium-toned lip liner with a light neutral glossed finish. The lip, paired each time with a set of lashes and thick, filled brows, marked the temporary return of long-lost 2010s beauty.

Below, take a look at the best celebrity beauty moments from the red carpet and show.

Eva Marcille

Eva Marcille

GloRilla

GloRilla

Ari Fletcher

Ari Fletcher

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor

Tyla

Tyla

LightSkinKeisha

LightSkinKeisha

Trina

Trina

Connie Orlando

Connie Orlando

Lola Brooke

Lola Brooke

Cheyenne Smith

Cheyenne Smith

Leys MC