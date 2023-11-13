12 Celeb Beauty Moments From The Weekend

Instagram / @doechii

As the year is coming to an end, we are seeking inspiration for our holiday looks. Despite the changing weather, we are determined to look our best before the new year. To get started, let’s take a cue from our favorite celebrities who have recently showcased their new makeup and hair trends in full glam over the weekend.

Rihanna wasn’t the only one rocking her new hairstyle this weekend– bringing back the trend of blonde hair. She paired her new locks with a brown lip combo and black wing eyeliner. Interestingly, she is not the only one sporting this look; Kelly Rowland and KaMillion also shared their love of blonde hair.

Kelela and Doechii are known for their bold beauty choices. The “Enough for Love” singer shows white cream eyelashes. Meanwhile, the “What It Is” crooner flaunts short spiky braids, black lip liner, and bright neon eyeliner.

While Teyana Taylor, Halle Bailey, Ayesha Curry, and Chloe Bailey showed off their braids with love, others went for old Hollywood glam. Lori Harvey and Elaine Welteroth had big, card-framing curls for the Baby2Baby event. And Kerry Washington– who recently added New York Times best-selling author to her resume– knew a simple nude lipstick and powder would do the trick for a natural glow.