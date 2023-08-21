Top 7 Trending Beauty Looks You Have To Try

@theestallion on Instagram

There’s no need for an extensive search to identify current trends in makeup, hair, and nails. Ranging from frosted lips to metallic nails, these aesthetics are at the forefront of the Black beauty industry, and we can’t get enough. Continue reading for an Essence Beauty guide with seven trending looks that are a must-try.

Frosted Lips

You loved Megan Thee Stallion’s front row lip at Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton fashion show, right? Good — Essence did, too. She applied a “lil blueberry lip” for LV, making frosted lips the current lip trend. The contour of her lips, defined with blue lip liner, seamlessly merged into a gloss with a holographic hue. To achieve a similar effect to Megan’s, utilize the Revlon Super Lustrous Lip Gloss™ in Frost Queen shade, which provides a glossy, holographic white suitable for blending with blue liner, or opt for another lip liner shade of your choice.

No Foundation

Do not let your face melt off this summer. Let the full coverage foundation stay at home. In the heat of the night, consider skipping foundation and opting for concealer, skin tint, or light foundation to create a subtle base for your makeup. Experiment with the Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint for a soft, blurred finish, or the Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer for a crease-resistant solution to dark spots and under-eye areas.

Liquid Blush

Liquid Blush is trending on TikTok for darker skin tones. With either ultra-pigmented or color-adaptive blush, you have a few options for popular application. Juvia’s Place Blushed Liquid Blush is a highly recommended blush on Black Beauty TikTok if you want to maximize the use of your product. The other trending option, the Fenty Beauty Match Stix, is a color-adaptive cheek and lip stick formulated to react to your skin tone for a customized shade.

Dewy Finish

In the summer, we sweat. Layer your vitamin-rich, glow serum to treat your skin under, or over, a dewy foundation. For ultra-hydrated glass skin to outshine the sweat, try the Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint for an ultra-thin wash of color to minimize, not clog, pores and even your skin’s appearance. A dewy finish is a must-try makeup look for vacation, a night out, and all the makeup moments in between.

Metallic And Chrome Nails

For your next nail salon appointment or press-on inspiration, just know, metallic nails are in. You could go from super short, or extra-long or from monochromatic to textured designs. A metallic nail is a must-try for a new, trending style to pair with your frosted lip. A high-shine, afro-futuristic mani is a look you have to try to compliment your darker skin tone; Ask for chrome, gold, silver, or even purple for regal, ultra-experimental claws.

Bangs

Bangs, Bangs, Bangs! From wispy to full, the bay-angs are trending. Bangs, defined as a fringe of hair cut straight across the forehead, is a detail you can incorporate into any hairstyle—from bob to 30-inch. Add dimension to your hairstyle when you add tiers to your braids or wigs, just remember to cut in bangs too.

Shimmery Lip Gloss

We can never have enough lip gloss. From your local Beauty Supply Store to the famous MAC Lipglass, lip gloss will always define beauty in the Black community. You may wear lip gloss with lip liner, like for the Frosted Lip trend, or blend the gloss into another lip product to add color. If you prefer the latter, tinted lip gloss can be a 2-in-1 fix for your extra-juicy, voluptuous lip look.