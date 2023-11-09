Holiday Party Dress Trends That Will Turn Heads

Getty Images

With the holiday party season approaching, the dress code will require you to embrace bold and stylish trends that are fitting for all the mandatory festivities. You might want your look to exude confidence and elegance, especially if you plan on bumping into a fling from the past. Or maybe, you just want one fun dress to wear to all the company holiday parties you’ve been invited to. When looking for that eye-catching party dress, you should keep some key details in mind: texture, a pop of color, and daring cut-outs.

Take the deep V-necklines seen on Bottega Veneta’s runway, for instance. This chic detail adds allure and sophistication to your look with its daring neckline that accentuates your décolletage and elongates your silhouette. Another trend that’s on the nose this season is the color red. While it’s a traditional color you see around the holiday season, fashion’s new favorite color has been spotted on the runways of brands like Tory Burch and David Koma. In addition to those trendy details, a perfect way to find a standout dress is to turn it into a suit without the pants AKA a suit dress. While brands like Coperni have made the suit dress trend an elegant and powerful option for any occasion, it would look especially eye-catching during a photo booth session at your next holiday party.

Whether you want wear a more revealing look or want to stay on the conservative side, take a look below at the trends you’ll want to consider when shopping for the perfect party dress.

Deep V Cuts

As seen on the runway for Bottega Veneta’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection, this detail might seem like a daring choice, but when done tastefully, it’s quite flattering on any chest size. If you think it’s too risqué for a work party, then you might opt to rock this deep V style for a more intimate holiday gathering with friends or family.

Model on the runway at Bottega Veneta Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Fashion Show on February 25, 2023 in Milan Italy. (Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images)

Suit Dresses

A suit dress exudes cool. Who wants to wear pants for the holiday, right? According to Coperni’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection, the suit dress can be as boxy or fitting as you’d like. To complete the look, you can pair it with statement jewelry, high boots and a chic classic black bag.

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway at the Coperni Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Fiery Red

‘Tis the season for red, but like we said before this is a more fashionable red. You don’t have to do much to standout when you’re wearing the color, which is great. If you opt for a knit dress in fiery red, then you’re in luck because you can easily style the eye-catching piece into a day-to-night look with the touch of a coat.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: A model walks the runway during the David Koma Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 fashion show as part of the London Fashion Week on February 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Texture, Texture, And More Texture

Texture is one of my favorite trends this season since it’s flattering for the curvier forms. In the above photo, British singer Jorja Smith, who walked for the Feben F/W 2023 show, is wearing a black textured dress that accentuates her curves. Other types of textures we recommend exploring when searching for the perfect dress include fringe, as well as draping and ruching.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: A model walks the runway during the Feben Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 fashion show as part of the London Fashion Week on February 19, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Lingerie-Inspired Adornments

While wearing a lingerie-inspired look outside of the bedroom might seem bold, Zimmermann’s Fall 2023 collection touches on the trend quite tastefully. Plus, the lace and sheer detailing will give your party look that playful touch it deserves.