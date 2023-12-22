10 Inspiring Celebrity Beauty Looks Of The Week

@latto777 / Instagram

With the holiday weekend upon us, celebrity beauty moments fell down our timeline like gifts under the tree. As we scrolled on Instagram, the red accented nails, luscious dark hairstyles, and chocolate makeup looks had us in awe. These looks are the final lick of inspiration we needed before ending the year.

For starters, Latto hosted a costume party for her 25th birthday. One of her looks consisted of a blonde afro, thick eyeliner, and cherry red lipstick, while the other included red nails, dirty blonde wig, and neutral pink gloss. Also hitting the lottery with red accents, Beyoncé and Lizzo both went with holiday nails. The former, with red tips and the latter, candy-cane stripes. On a different note, Tracee Elliss Ross is ringing in the holidays with glossy nude claws and a juicy red lip.

We were also gifted with Oprah’s soft body waves and Taraji’s silky updo in a photo together that included a caption with a message all about supporting one another. Speaking of duos, Megan Thee Stallion and Michelle Obama also joined for a photo op with similar classic makeup. Meg went for a straight, middle part, while Mrs. Obama went for a braided updo.

Below, find 10 celebrity beauty moments that will inspire your holiday beauty looks this weekend.