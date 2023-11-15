15 Nail Polish Colors Perfect For The Holiday Season

fabio formaggio / Getty Images

Holiday mani-pedi season is here. As we start to gather ingredients for our special family recipes– you know those secret spices and herbs!– it’s easy to notice our fall manicure starting to chip away. A week before Thanksgiving, we’re all in a rush to schedule our next nail appointment before the salon gets booked up. But finding new inspiration to switch up the tone doesn’t have to be difficult.

Browns and nudes are also an easy go-to and a reminder of hot chocolate and fallen leaves. As for warmer tones? Rusty oranges and fiery reds may be more your speed. Think: hot fireplace reds or rich pumpkin pie hues. As the season progresses and weather gets colder, you may prefer a more wintery color– purples, blues and silvers– to celebrate Christmas and bring in the New Year.

To help you find your holiday go-to nail colors, below, find 15 of our favorite nail polish colors that will certainly bring in the festive cheer.

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.