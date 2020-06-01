10 Black-Owned Nail Polish Brands To Put On Your Radar
By Jennifer Ford ·

In 2017, essie, the nail polish authority, founded National Nail Polish Day on June 1 to celebrate the love of color. Today the celebration continues in hopes of bringing the world closer together in light of the recent incidents that have devastated so many Black communities. 

“Four years ago, we founded a day to celebrate color. Today we stand in solidarity and know that our colors go beyond nail polish,” essie tweeted. “We stand for equality, inclusivity, and connecting the world through color, today, and every day.”

And in the vein of inclusivity and bringing the world together through color, we’ve rounded up ten Black-owned nail polish brands with beautiful pigments to help boost your manicure and mood.

Auda B.
Shade: The First Lady
Photo: AudaB
Breukelen Polished
Shade: Mr. Softy
Photo: Breukelen Polished
25th & June
Shade: Cab Ride in Cairo
Photo: 25th & June
Polish & Co.
Shade: Dreamsicle
Photo: Polish & Co.
Pear Nova
Shade: One Piece Wonder
Photo: Pear Nova
Mischo Beauty
Shade: Fait Accompli Fait Accompli
Photo: Mischo Beauty
D.I.D Nail Paint
Shade: Baby Love
Photo: D.I.D Nail Paint
B Nail Lacquer
Shade: Cashmere
Photo: Bernadette Thompson
OOO Polish
Shade: Blah
Photo: OOO Polish
People Of Color
Shade: Desert Night Sky
Photo: People Of Color
