10 Black-Owned Nail Polish Brands To Put On Your Radar

In 2017, essie, the nail polish authority, founded National Nail Polish Day on June 1 to celebrate the love of color. Today the celebration continues in hopes of bringing the world closer together in light of the recent incidents that have devastated so many Black communities.

“Four years ago, we founded a day to celebrate color. Today we stand in solidarity and know that our colors go beyond nail polish,” essie tweeted. “We stand for equality, inclusivity, and connecting the world through color, today, and every day.”

And in the vein of inclusivity and bringing the world together through color, we’ve rounded up ten Black-owned nail polish brands with beautiful pigments to help boost your manicure and mood.