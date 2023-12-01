How To Give Your Classic Smokey Eye Makeup A Festive Flair

Estrop / Getty Images

Every holiday season, the smokey eye is a go-to makeup look for most women. But what if we updated the timeless look with a little more glamor for this year’s festivities?

While the classic smokey eye incorporates deep, smoldering black and brown tones, the updated rendition introduces a touch of modern flair into the well-loved application. Experimenting with different textures and colors to tailor the makeup to your style is the key to elevating the look.

If you’re feeling festive, you may add glitter and metallic eyeshadows or introduce hues like emerald green or deep burgundy for a bold yet sophisticated twist. Additionally, the beauty of updating your smokey eye makeup lies in its versatility for self-expression. Whether you opt for a subtle shimmer or a colorful statement, your updated smokey eye will make a show-stopping statement at this year’s holiday soirees.

Below, we’ve highlighted five ways to update the classic smokey eye look.

Choose glitter and metallics

This holiday season, elevate the drama of your smokey eye by incorporating the glimmer of gold or silver shimmery eyeshadow, such as Danessa Myricks’ Beauty Infinite Chrome Flakes Multichrome Gel for Eyes & Face, to the center of your lids for a bit of razzle-dazzle. A touch of sparkle captures the essence of celebration and adds a magical allure to your overall makeup look.

Try jewel-toned shadow

For an opulent holiday look, consider jewel-toned eyeshadows, like Juvias Place’s Rebel Quad, as a captivating choice. This rich emerald palette adds a touch of luxury and infuses an air of mystery and allure to your smokey eye, making it perfect for festive celebrations.

Opt for colorful liners

Consider using a colorful eyeliner along the waterline or as an exaggerated winged liner for a pop of excitement. Perhaps Haus Labs by Lady Gaga’s Optic Intensity Eco Gel Eyeliner Pencil can be your go-to. This bold violet adds a touch of artistic flair to your smokey eye, creating a striking visual impact. The exaggerated wing allows you to showcase the vibrant color in a way that commands attention, making it an excellent choice for the holidays.

Embrace the double smokey eye

Create a double smokey eye by blending two complementary shades, with a darker shade on the outer corners and a lighter one on the inner corners. This technique adds depth and drama to your look. We suggest Patrick Ta’s Major Dimension III Matte Eyeshadow Palette.

Finish off with dramatic lashes

Elevating your holiday makeup involves paying particular attention to one of the most impactful features—your lashes. Long, voluminous lashes complement a smokey eye and serve as the crowning glory, framing your eyes with elegance and sophistication. Consider opting for lashes, like Lilly Lashes: Feelin’ Festive Tinsel Lash, that boast subtle sparkle or a feathery finish for a festive touch.