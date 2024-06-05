We The Urban, Skai Blue Media And Unbothered Host An Intimate Dinner Celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month

Skai Blue Media and Fan Of Your Brand hosted an intimate dinner in Public Hotels’ private room with Willie Green, Founder of mental health, wellness, and affirmations brand We The Urban, and Chelsea Sanders, VP of Refinery 29 Unbothered. In collaboration with Dove and Pattern Beauty, this unique event celebrated the conclusion of Mental Health Awareness Month by highlighting the values of self-love, inclusivity, and amplifying marginalized voices.

“I had been following Willie for so long, and because I wanted this first one to be essentially the precipice and the foundation be a community,” said Rakia Reynolds, Founder and CEO of Skai Blue Media and Fan Of Your Brand. “He has one of the biggest communities online. And what I love about him is that you didn’t know who he was. We weren’t following him because of what he was wearing. And I feel like his platform and what he built is just about community.”

Green created We The Urban as the go-to digital platform to embrace these values. The dinner brought together a diverse group of creators and influential figures, including Real Housewives of New York Star Ubah Hassan, Influencer Trap Selyna, Influencer and stepdaughter of Kamala Harris Ella Emhoff, and Influencer, DJ, and daughter of Idris Elba Isan Elba. Each attendee brought their unique stories, coming together to support one another.

Over the three-course meal, guests were asked unique thought-provoking questions like, “What is something you are struggling with, and how are you dealing with it?” and “Share one fear you’ve overcome and one you’re still working on.” As part of the exercise, the attendees shared their responses and listened to feedback and support from the event curators, Greene and Sanders.

“This means a lot for me because I am very isolated,” said influencer Trap Selyna. As much as it seems on social media, people surround you, and it can be very isolating, but you can sit down with people you can relate to in some way and have a thoughtful, meaningful, and introspective conversation. It makes you feel like, hey, maybe I don’t feel as alone as I think because it is very important nowadays to have a sense of community, even amongst people who do something similar to you.”

Throughout the guided discussion, a strong sense of belonging and camaraderie was palpable. It felt as if we were in a group therapy session, with emotions permeating throughout the room. People shared genuine advice and insights, and side conversations buzzed in celebration of We the Urban. Everyone leaned on each other for support, fostering a deep sense of community.

Both We the Urban and Unbothered were born out of a need for support and help in the mental health awareness community. Together, these two digital forces orchestrated a beautiful event that not only celebrated Mental Health Awareness but also championed the principles of self-love, inclusivity, and amplifying marginalized voices.

“I didn’t know what the vibes would be if people wouldn’t be open to sharing or thinking it was too much,” said Green. “But everyone has been so open. It feels like a dream, like what I am doing online is happening in real life and is surreal. I have some processing to do. It feels good to be seen.”