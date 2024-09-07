TIFF 2024 To Celebrate Black Leaders At Second Annual Black Excellence Brunch

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is set to host its second annual TIFF Black Excellence Brunch, celebrating the achievements of Black leaders in the Canadian and international film industries. The event, presented by Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Brand USA, will take place at Soluna, with ESSENCE as the media partner, during TIFF’s 49th edition, running from September 5 to 15, 2024.

After a successful inaugural brunch that welcomed industry heavyweights like Spike Lee, Clement Virgo, and Tonya Lee Williams, this year’s event will focus on “The Rise of the Multi-Hyphenate,” exploring the growing trend of actors who are expanding their roles to become writer-director-producers. As the need for diverse storytelling increases, Black creatives are taking charge of the narratives being shared, both in front of and behind the camera.

“RBC is proud to champion programming focused on nurturing diverse and emerging Canadian talent,” said RBC in a media release. “We are excited to co-present the second annual TIFF Black Excellence Brunch in partnership with Brand USA, celebrating Black creatives while providing meaningful networking opportunities and a panel discussion with industry experts.”

The brunch will feature a panel discussion with confirmed speakers Margaret Lewis (RBC nomination), Steve Harris (Brand USA nomination), R.T. Thorne (Director and TIFF Talent Development Alumni), Carmen Thompson (Programming & Audience Manager, We Are Parable), and Zahra Bentham (Actor and Co-Founder of Tabia Studios). Moderated by Joy Loewen, VP of Growth and Inclusion at Canada Media Fund, the panel will delve into how Black creators are diversifying their approaches to storytelling to take ownership of their narratives.

The TIFF Black Excellence Brunch aims to celebrate Black excellence in the creative industry while introducing emerging talent to a wider network and potential mentors. By creating a space that encourages active participation, the event will help attendees overcome networking challenges and engage in deeper, more meaningful connections. The brunch will also increase awareness of inclusive opportunities for Black and BIPOC creatives, providing a unique platform to discuss ideas and challenges specific to Black talent in the industry.

Marsha John-Greenwood, VP People & Culture which includes Equity Diversity & Inclusion for TIFF will open the event with welcome remarks, setting the stage for the day’s objectives. Cameron Bailey , TIFF CEO will follow with opening comments, highlighting the significance of the second annual brunch. Don Richardson, Chief Financial, Diversity & Inclusion Officer at Brand USA, will offer sponsor remarks, while Mark Beckles, Vice President of Social Impact & Innovation at RBC, will close the event with reflections on the impact of nurturing diverse talent.

As TIFF approaches its 50th edition next year, the TIFF Black Excellence Brunch is a vital initiative to empower Black voices within the film industry. By celebrating multi-hyphenates and fostering connections, the event promises to be a highlight of the festival, amplifying Black narratives and championing the next generation of storytellers.