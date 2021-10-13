The Cast Of ‘Twenties’ Celebrates Season 2 Premiere

If you fell in love with Lena Waithe‘s history-making show Twenties last year, you’re in luck. The scripted comedy series is returning for a second season on BET tonight.

On Monday, the show’s cast and creator stepped out for a screening in L.A., marking season two of the popular show. JoJo T. Gibbs, Christina Elmore, Gabrielle Graham, Jevon McFerrin and Madeleine Byrne were all in attendance and participated in a Q&A following the screening. Waithe, who’s also the show’s writer and executive producer, was on the scene for the special night as well, along with B. Scott, host of the Twenties After-Show with B. Scott.

With its debut, Twenties became BET’s first show with an LGBTQ+ lead via Gibbs, who plays the character Hattie. The show also brought the network its first GLAAD Media Award nomination for a series. With that much acclaim, it’s no wonder the love was strong at this week’s premiere. Check out the stars in attendance below.

Season 2 of Twenties premieres on BET and BET Her at 10 pm tonight, October 13.