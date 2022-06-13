Jennifer Hudson Is Now The Second Black Woman EGOT

Sunday night, Jennifer Hudson accomplished a feat only 17 entertainers in the history of Hollywood have achieved when she became an EGOT. Hudson earned her last qualifying award at the 2022 Tonys as co-producer of A Strange Loop which won Best Musical.

The 40-year-old singer and actress won her first competitive award in 2006 when she received the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Effie White in Dreamgirls. In 2009, Hudson won a Grammy for Best R&B Album for her self-titled studio debut. She won a second Grammy in 2017 for her work on The Color Purple which won Best Musical Theater Album. In 2021, the Chicago native also received a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program for Baba Yaga.

Hudson is only the second Black woman to receive an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award and the third African American. Whoopi Goldberg first earned the distinction in 2002 followed by John Legend in 2018. Hudson is also the first American Idol contestant to become an EGOT.

The 75th Annual Tony Awards took place Sunday June 12 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and were hosted by Ariana DeBose. Take a look at the celebs who hit the red carpet here. A Strange Loop is currently playing on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre.