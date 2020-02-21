Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The release of Aretha Franklin biopic Respect just inched a little closer. Filming for the project, which was directed by Liesl Tommy, wrapped recently with the film’s star Jennifer Hudson celebrating the moment on Instagram.

“It is officially a wrap on @respectmovie,” she wrote in a caption. “Wrap it up, it’s done! Too overwhelmed to get into it right now but words can’t express how grateful I am to be chosen by the Queen herself and to live out yet another dream!”

Hudson added that “it was my honor to honor the Queen’s request! The one and only Queen of Soul #ArethaFranklin.”

Respect will tell the life story of legendary soul singer, played by Hudson, from her childhood in Detroit to her rise to fame. A teaser for the film was released back in December.

The film also stars Forest Whitaker, Audra McDonald, Marlon Wayans, Mary J. Blige, and Tituss Burgess.

Hudson and Whitaker, who portrays Franklin’s father Clarence L. Franklin, were both recently spotted in New York City filming scenes for the upcoming film. You can check them out below.