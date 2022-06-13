See All The Black Stars Shine Bright At The 2022 Tony Awards Red Carpet
Photo By: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
By Okla Jones ·

The red carpet at this year’s Tony Awards was like none other. All of your favorite entertainers showed up at the biggest night in the theater industry.

Hosted by Academy Award-winning and Tony nominated actress Ariana Debose, the arrivals include stars such as Uzo Aduba, Jesse Williams, Danielle Brooks, Samuel L. Jackson, David Alan Grier, Cynthia Erivo, Michael Porter and many more. By the looks of the people in attendance, the 75th annual Tony Awards will surely be one to remember. The event is currently airing live coast-to-coast from the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York City on both CBS and Paramount+.

Check out some of the evening’s best looks at the 2022 Tony Awards.

01
Tamara Tunie
Photo By: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
02
Ariana DeBose
Photo By: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
03
Uzo Aduba
Photo By: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
04
Cynthia Erivo
Photo By: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
05
Danielle Brooks
Photo By: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
06
Jennifer Hudson
Photo By: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
07
Lynn Nottage
Photo By: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
08
Ron Cephas Jones
Photo By: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
09
Amber Ruffin
Photo By: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
10
Sharon D. Clarke
Photo By: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
11
L. Morgan Lee
Photo By: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
12
Lea Michele
Photo By: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Award Productions
13
Andreia Gibau
Photo By: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
14
Jesse Williams
Photo By: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
15
David Alan Grier and Luisa Danbi Grier-Kim
Photo By: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
16
Kara Young
Photo By: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
17
LaChanze, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and Samuel L. Jackson
Photo By: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
18
Colman Domingo
Photo By: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
19
Roman Banks and Andreia Gibau
Photo By: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
20
Myles Frost
Photo By: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
21
Michael R. Jackson
Photo By: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
22
Jeannette Bayardelle
Photo By: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
23
Mickalene Thomas
Photo By: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
24
Dexter McKinney
Photo By: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
25
Antwayn Hopper
Photo By: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
26
Michael James Scott
Photo By: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
27
Emilio Sosa
Photo By: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
28
Billy Porter and Cynthia Erivo
Photo By: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

