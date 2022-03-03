Loading the player... Home · Videos READ MORE LESS By admin · Updated March 3, 2022 The actress’ role in ‘West Side Story’ has placed her in position to break down barriers. TOPICS: ariana debose Black actresses black entertainment black excellence Black-latina actresses SAG Awards 2022 Trailblazing west side story Loading the player... Loading the player... See More Videos The Receipts | Ava Duvernay Videos What’s New And Black On Netflix In March Videos Ariana DeBose On ‘Opening Doors’ as The First Queer, Afr... Videos Essence Festival Of Culture 2022 Videos 20 Young Black Hollywood Stars To Watch In 2022 Videos This Month In Black Love: Weddings, Engagements And Other Sw... Videos Damson Idris On Hosting Black Women In Hollywood Videos Russell & Ciara Wilson Talk About Writing Their First Ch...