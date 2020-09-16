Awards season has officially kicked off in these very weird times.

The 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards is virtual (of course) this year with comedian and Nailed It! host Nicole Byer hosting the five-night ceremony, which kicked off on Monday.

The awards will stream for four straight nights on emmys.com and will conclude with a grand finale airing on FXX at 8 p.m. ET/PT on September 19.

While Black-led shows such as VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race won two awards for hairstyling and makeup, President and first lady Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground Productions also won an Emmy for directing for a documentary/nonfiction program for American Factory.

Still, here’s a list of the Black creatives who have won so far: