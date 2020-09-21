Regina King Wins Best Lead Actress Emmy For ‘Watchmen’

Award-winning actress Regina King wowed fans in the role of Angela Abar/Sister Knight in Watchmen, HBO’s superhero series that attacked racial inequality head on. During the 2020 Primetime Emmys, King won an award for her portrayal, snagging the top slot for Best Lead Actress In A Limited Series or Movie.

This is King’s fourth time winning an Emmy in her 35-year career. It’s also her second Best Lead Actress Emmy—the first was for the 2018 Netflix drama Seven Seconds.

For her speech, the actress and director wore a “Say Her Name” t-shirt in honor of Breonna Taylor, the Black woman killed by St. Louis police during a no-knock raid earlier this year. She thanked the Academy for “choosing [her] to represent the thespian community.”

She also spoke on the importance of voting in the 2020 election, saying, “Gotta vote. I would be remiss not to mention that, being a part of a show as prescient as Watchmen.”

She then encouraged viewers to have a plan for voting during these unprecedented times. “Have a voting plan. Go to ballotpedia.com. Vote up the ballot, please…It is very important. Be a good human,” said King holding her new award.

We salute the Academy Award winner for using her platform to encourage equality and for pushing others to participate in such a crucial political moment.

Photo credit: E! News