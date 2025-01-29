Cynthia Erivo, Teyana Taylor, Marla Gibbs, And Raamla Mohamed To Be Honored At The 18th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Courtesy

The ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards is back, marking its 18th year as a glittering celebration of Black women’s excellence in TV and film. On February 27, 2025, all eyes will be on the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, where an A-list crowd will gather to honor this year’s powerhouse honorees: Cynthia Erivo, Teyana Taylor, Marla Gibbs, and Raamla Mohamed.

Erivo, already an Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner with three Oscar nominations under her belt, continues to dominate Hollywood with her talent. Taylor—actress, singer, director, and the kind of creative mind who defies categorization—is in a league of her own. Marla Gibbs, a cultural icon whose work spans decades, embodies staying power and legacy, while Mohamed, the Emmy-nominated creator and showrunner of Reasonable Doubt, represents the vanguard of storytelling that’s as sharp as it is impactful. Together, they are the blueprint.

This year’s theme, Scene and Unseen, is about spotlighting the stories, performances, and contributions that often go overlooked, even as they shape the fabric of the entertainment industry. Since its inception, the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards have celebrated not just the big names but also the unsung heroes who break barriers and open doors for others.

The night will be hosted by Aldis Hodge—yes, the star and producer of Prime Video’s Cross and an actor who’s been steadily redefining Hollywood’s leading man archetype. Expect the evening to bring all the elegance and star power of Oscars weekend, while staying unapologetically focused on Black women’s narratives and contributions.

This year, ESSENCE is doubling down on community. With the recent devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires, the event will include support for relief efforts in Altadena, Pasadena, and surrounding areas. It’s a reminder that the industry’s challenges extend far beyond what’s seen on-screen.

For those who can’t make it, the party’s just getting started. The ceremony’s pre-show will debut on ESSENCE’s YouTube channel on March 3, giving fans a front-row seat to the red carpet, celebrity interviews, and the reveal of the inaugural ESSIES’ Choice Award, Presented by Diet Coke®. (Yes, it’s fan-voted.)

And the celebration doesn’t stop there. ESSENCE Hollywood House: To Altadena With Love is taking over February 28, creating a space for Black creatives—whether they’re aspiring filmmakers or just looking for a little industry magic. Think panels, skill-building, and networking, with sponsors like AT&T, Warner Bros. Television Group, and smartwater ensuring it’s as polished as it is purposeful.

Visit ESSENCE.com/hollywood-house-2025 for all the details, or join the conversation on Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube. Because when Black women win, we all win.