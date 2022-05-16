Three cheers for Megan Thee Stallion! The “Plan B” rapper has won a 2022 Billboard Music Award in the Top Rap Female Artist category. She previously won the same award in 2021.

LAS VEGAS, NV – May 15: 2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured: Megan Thee Stallion accepts the Top Rap Female Artist award on stage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022.

Megan Thee Stallion accepting the award for ‘Top Rap Female Artist’ at the 2022 #BBMAs.

“Thank y’all so much,” she said during her acceptance speech. “First of all, thank you to the hotties because without the hotties, there would be no hot girl coach.” The ‘hotties’ are Megan Thee Stallion’s dedicated fan base.

Cardi B, a collaborator of Megan Thee Stallion’s, and Latto were nominated alongside her.

Megan Thee Stallion is an award season darling, with three Grammys (including a Best New Artist win), four BMI Awards, two NAACP Image Awards and more to her credit.

The rapper formally emerged in 2016, during a local cypher that quickly went viral. She followed up with a number of freestyles and remixes, with her first major hit being 2017’s “Big Ole Freak.” The song peaked at #65 on the Billboard Hot 100 and appeared on her ‘Tina Snow’ mixtape.

Her follow up project, ‘Fever,’ further contributed to her growing buzz and came just as her viral ‘hot girl summer’ catchphrase was taking flight. Less than one year later, Megan released ‘Suga,’ which contained the smash single, “Savage.” In April 2020, Beyoncé appeared on the official remix and the next winter, Megan earned two Grammys for the song.

She unveiled her debut album, ‘Good News,’ in November 2020. She is currently prepping her official sophomore release.

During a 2021 interview with ESSENCE, Megan revealed what the feel of the album will be like, saying, “I feel like [my new album] will be aggressive…I feel like this project is definitely something very well thought out. This project is me talking my sh–, getting back comfortable with myself, getting back to the Megan that was on the come-up.” We can’t wait.

Congratulations on your latest major win, Megan!