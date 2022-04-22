New Music This Week: Megan Thee Stallion, Justine Skye, Blxst And More

As the week finally draws to close, it’s time to wind down and prepare for the much-needed weekend. On top of anticipating these two days of relaxation (hopefully), there’s also the usual, end-of-the-workweek treat. Yes, you guessed it – New Music Friday.

Today’s list of new releases are the perfect mixture of newer artists and seasoned veterans. After a string of guest features and amazing singles, Pusha T’s shares his album It’s Almost Dry, produced by Kanye West and Pharrell Williams. Blxst drops his debut studio album Before You Go, which includes features from Rick Ross, Zacari and Arin Ray, among others, and Ravyn Lenae releases the Sango-produced single “M.I.A.,” ahead of upcoming project Hypnos, set to hit shelves on May 20.

This week also brings a release from former Maroon 5 keyboardist and New Orleans native PJ Morton. His new song “Be Like Water,” features the legendary Stevie Wonder and rapper Nas. Megan Thee Stallion also shares the full version of the song she debuted during the first weekend of Coachella titled “Plan B,” and PinkPantheress and Willow Smith unveil their new collaboration, “Where You Are.” We’ve also got songs from Justine Skye, FKA Twigs, the Weeknd and more.

Take a look at this week’s list of new releases below.

01 Justine Skye – “What A Lie” HERE. The singer is putting the feelings of her heartbreak on wax with “What A Lie.” Check the song 02 Megan Thee Stallion – “Plan B” HERE. Last weekend, Megan Thee Stallion performed an unreleased song during her set at Coachella. Now, she’s given us the full version of “Plan B.” Listen to the song 03 Pusha T – ‘It’s Almost Dry’ HERE. Today, Pusha T – ½ of the legendary hip-hop duo Clipse – dropped his highly-anticipated album It’s Almost Dry. The project features the singles “Hear Me Clearly” and “Neck & Wrist,” featuring Jay-Z. Listen to the new album 04 FKA twigs – “Oh My Love” [Video] HERE. The popular artist FKA twigs shared new visuals for her song “Oh My Love,” directed by Aidan Zamiri. Take a look at the video 05 Blxst – ‘Before You Go’ HERE. This young Los Angeles musician drops his new release Before You Go. The album is 13 tracks-deep, and features Rick Ross, Arin Ray, Grandmaster Vic and Zacari. Listen to it 06 Ravyn Lenae – “M.I.A.” HERE. Ahead of her heavily anticipated debut album Hypnos dropping next month, Ravyn Lenae releases the new single “M.I.A.,” produced by Sango. Check out the song 07 PJ Morton ft. Stevie Wonder and Nas – “Be Like Water” HERE. PJ Morton has been steadily building steam for his upcoming LP Watch The Sun, slated for release next week. Today, he drops his song “Be Like Water,” featuring Nas and Stevie Wonder. Stream the single 08 PinkPantheress ft. Willow Smith – “Where Are You” [Video] HERE. PinkPantheress and Willow have linked up for the new song “Where Are You.” PinkPantheress produced the single with Mura Masa and Skrillex. Watch the video 09 the Weeknd – “Out Of Time” [Kaytranada Remix] HERE. Today, the Weeknd releases a new “Out of Time” remix bundle, which includes a Kaytranada produced mix of the track, along with a radio edit and the instrumental. Listen to the song