Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” is a serious contender for song of the year. After its release in March, it inspired a viral TikTok challenge and began climbing the Billboard Hot 100. Now, Beyoncé has given the sassy cut her stamp of approval with a remix.

“Queen Bey, want no smoke with me,” Bey begins her raspy flowed rap. She drops tons of instantly iconic one liners, mentioning things like OnlyFans, jumping into her jeans, and “demon time.”

If you

Don’t jump

To put

Jeans on



You really can’t feel my pain.

You sincerely can’t relate. — Billboard Beam (@ScottieBeam) April 29, 2020

Megan also reworked her verses for the remix, all proceeds of which go to Bread of Life’s Houston COVID-19 relief efforts.

News began circulating last week that the two Houstonites were cooking something special up, but our fave moves in silence, so nothing was confirmed. But now we don’t even have to worry about rumors, as the official remix is here.

Listen to the “Savage” remix below.