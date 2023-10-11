8 Standout Beauty Looks From The BET Hip-Hop Awards

Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

Since 2001, BET has been an entertainment destination with much style and beauty inspiration. The BET Hip-Hop Awards , which aired last night, was no different. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, artists graced the green carpet was filled with glam-meets-soft beats.

For starters, hip-hop legend DaBrat arrived in cloudy, pinkish-purple eyeshadow with dark lip liner on glossed lips. Meanwhile, her wife, Jesseca Dupart, opted for more neutral-toned lips and cheeks. Rapper Lola Brooke had similar, powdered eye makeup. She added a touch of drama with a pearlescent shadow pressed into the inner corner of her eyes. For rapper Kaliii, neutral makeup with voluminous falsies did the trick.

As for hair? Rapper Glorilla stole the show with asymmetrical, parted Bantu knots to complement a long, blunt bang. TV Personality, Mehgan James, rocked a spiked-up bun paired with braided bangs. And speaking of the crown, rapper Flo Milli covered her new signature bob with a go-go style hat.

In total, the night’s beauty looks suggested that sultry, soft makeup looks always pair nicely with playful hair. Below, you’ll find 8 standout beauty looks from last night’s BET Hip-Hop Awards.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: (L-R) Da Brat and Cheri Dennis attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/WireImage)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: GloRilla arrives at the BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: Lola Brooke arrives to the BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 3: Flo Milli attends BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 3: Ari Fletcher attends BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: Kaliii arrives to the BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: Mehgan James arrives to the BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)