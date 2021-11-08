Red Carpet Royalty At LACMA’s 10th Annual Art And Film Gala

Ava DuVernay and Niecy Nash Attend LACMA 10th Annual Art + Film Gala | Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA

On Saturday night, luminaries from the worlds of film, television, sports, business and of course, art, gathered at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) for the 10th Annual Art + Film Gala. The event—honoring painters Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley, along with filmmaker, Steven Spielberg—commemorated the much-anticipated west coast stop of The Obama Portraits Tour, which opened on Sunday.

Presented by Gucci, with additional support from Audi, Art + Film was co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Chow. After D-Nice kicked off the festivities, guests including Lil Nas X, Serena Williams and Quavo, as well as Jodie Turner-Smith, Bethann Hardison and Tina Knowles Lawson, among them, milled about before the program began. Tracee Ellis Ross was on-hand to introduce Sherald, who created the painting, Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama and Ava DuVernay introduced Wiley, who painted Barack Obama.

Loading the player…

Below, all the melanated magic who attended the event.

01 Tracee Ellis Ross Attends the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA) 02 Bethann Hardison Attends the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA 03 Serena Williams Attends the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA 04 Jodie Turner-Smith Attends the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA 05 Reign Judge and Tyler The Creator Attend 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA 06 Amy Sherald Is Honored At The 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA (Guest Kevin Pemberton) Kevin Pemberton and Amy Sherald attend the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA honoring Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley, and Steven Spielberg presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for LACMA) Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for LACMA 07 Kehinde Wiley Is Honored At The 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA 08 Niecy Nash Attends 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA 09 Lil Nas X Attends 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA 10 Betye Saar Attends the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA 11 Ava DuVernay Attends the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Kevin Pemberton and Amy Sherald attend the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA honoring Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley, and Steven Spielberg presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for LACMA) Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for LACMA 12 Mickalene Thomas Attends 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA 13 Tina Knowles Lawson Attends The 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA 14 Ariana DeBose Attends the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Kevin Pemberton and Amy Sherald attend the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA honoring Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley, and Steven Spielberg presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for LACMA) Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for LACMA 15 D-Nice Attends The 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Kevin Pemberton and Amy Sherald attend the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA honoring Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley, and Steven Spielberg presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for LACMA) 16 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Honoring Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley, And Steven Spielberg Presented By Gucci – Red Carpet 17 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Honoring Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley, And Steven Spielberg Presented By Gucci – Red Carpet 18 Ben Vereen And Karon Davis Attends The 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA 19 Jeremy O. Harris Attends The 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for LACMA 20 Celeste Attends The 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA