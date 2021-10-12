First Look: New Netflix Series ‘Colin In Black and White’

Co-created and executive produced by Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick, Colin in Black and White, is a limited series that follows Kaepernick’s powerful story, and his experience as a Black adopted child of a white family. The series stars Jaden Michael as Colin, Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as Rick and Teresa Colin’s parents. Colin Kaepernick narrates the story, bringing viewers on an amazing journey through his own eyes.

In 2017, after Ava DuVernay met activist and former NFL Quarterback Kaepernick, the two decided to collaborate on the new Netflix drama series, Colin in Black and White. Throughout the years, DuVernay’ has become a trusted filmmaker and television producer who gives people a platform to share their experiences through captivating and inspiring storytelling. In Colin in Black and White, Kaepernick was able to tell his story, unfiltered.

“In high school, I faced a lot of different challenges from sports, to my family, and other parts of my personal life, which a lot of viewers may be able to relate to,” Kaepernick said in a news release detailing the series’ origin story. “But I also faced obstacles as a Black kid growing up in a white family in a white community. After meeting Ava DuVernay in 2017, I knew she was the right person to collaborate with.”

Reflecting on that moment, DuVernay shared, “Colin called me and shared that he wanted to tell the story of his childhood somehow. What interested me was the idea that, through his story, I could shed light on a core belief that I hold: that we can all be the hero, the lead character, of our own lives. It sounds simple, but it’s a powerful idea. Are you the supporting character in your life? Taking cues from others? Your story only mattering when it’s tangential to someone else? Or is your story centered within you?”

“Your hopes and dreams and priorities and beliefs planted in the forefront, not the background, she added. “Bottom line, I was interested in the process of becoming the star of your own life. This doesn’t mean not being of service to others or being selfish and ego-driven. It means having the confidence to stand up and stand strong for oneself so that you can be the best version of yourself. Through Colin’s story, the team and I were able to explore this idea in ways that we hope will resonate with the audience.”



Colin in Black and White is a scripted limited series inspired by Colin’s experience as a Black child in a white family. Colin stated that he did not have a lot of guidance growing up to help navigate some of the negative experiences he went through as a person of color.

“When we were thinking about telling this story, we wanted to explore that idea more and give people references of how these situations can impact and shape one’s identity and growth,” said Colin.

Through this limited series, Colin and Ava hoped to inspired people to examine their own origin story. “This series is about deciding for yourself what your life and legacy will be. It’s about self-determination, self-propulsion, not waiting for permission, not waiting for everyone to agree, tapping into the voice inside of you and letting that spur you forward,” Ava stated. “And it’s about knowing that within your individual story, you are also a part of something larger. My highest hope is that some viewers will walk away with some of these thoughts and questions.”

Produced by Kaepernick, DuVernay and Michael Starrbury, the six-episode limited series, Colin in Black and White debuts October 29 on Netflix. Check out the trailer below.