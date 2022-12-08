Issa Rae Says Being ‘Obsessed’ With The Time She Has Left On This Earth Is Her Biggest Motivator

Today, The Hollywood Reporter (THR) held its annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast Gala in Los Angeles, recognizing female leaders and changemakers in Hollywood. Issa Rae received one of the top honors of the day, the Equity in Entertainment Award, for her commitment to depicting authentic Black experiences on screen. And during her acceptance speech she spoke about often being asked why amplifying underrepresented voices is important her. Admitting this is a question she often struggles to answer, she revealed she recently discovered what’s at the root of her devotion.

“I think it’s all about time,” she said in accepting the award presented to her by friend and Insecure co-star Yvonne Orji. “I’m obsessed with the time that I have left and the small window that I have to make the changes that I want to see before I hopefully get old and die. I think operating from that scared place is actually really helpful because it makes you impatient about what you wish to happen. And it makes you fearless about the things you normally might be afraid of, like rejection or embarrassment or diminishment.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 07: Issa Rae speaks onstage during The Hollywood Reporter 2022 Power 100 Women in Entertainment presented by Lifetime at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Charlize Theron was also honored during the Gala, receiving the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award for her dedication to philanthropy through her organization, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project. More than $1 Million in scholarships was also handed out to high school graduates of THR’s Women in Entertainment Mentorship Program during the event.

In addition to these award recipients, there were also a number of stars on hand to see their Hollywood peers receive their flowers. Click below to see which celebs hit the red carpet.