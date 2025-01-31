HomeESSENCE Hollywood House

ESSENCE is revolutionizing event access with OnePass, a convenient way to register for and enter ESSENCE events.
Get Your ESSENCE Hollywood House Tickets the Easy Way with OnePass
ESSENCE is making it easier than ever to access our must-attend events with OnePass, our new all-in-one ticketing solution. Skip the long registration hassles and secure your spot at ESSENCE Hollywood House: To Altadena with Love happening Friday, February 28, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM in Los Angeles.

OnePass is a new and convenient way to claim your tickets for ESSENCE events. With just a few taps, you can register, receive your ticket, and gain entry—all in one place. Follow these simple steps to register:

Step 1: Download the E360 App

To get started, download the E360 App from the App Store or Google Play. The app is your gateway to exclusive events, news, and more!

Step 2: Sign Into One.ID

Make sure you’re signed into One.ID within the E360 App to access your OnePass.

Step 3: Click on the Hollywood House Graphic

At the top of your feed, tap on the Hollywood House: To Altadena with Love event graphic. This will instantly activate your OnePass!

Step 4: Event Day Access

On February 28, when you arrive at the venue, follow these steps to gain entry:

  • Via the E360 App: Open the app, click on your user avatar, and access your OnePass QR code. Show this at the door for scanning to get in.
  • Without the App: If you don’t have access to the app, visit Essence.com, log in, and click on your avatar to retrieve your OnePass QR code for entry.

Step 5: Enjoy ESSENCE Hollywood House!

Once inside, get ready to immerse yourself in a day filled with insightful conversations, networking, and dynamic discussions curated just for you.

Join us as we celebrate our visibility, honor our legacy, and inspire the future. RSVP today.

A reminder that capacity is first come, first served.