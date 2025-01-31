Get Your ESSENCE Hollywood House Tickets the Easy Way with OnePass

ESSENCE is making it easier than ever to access our must-attend events with OnePass, our new all-in-one ticketing solution. Skip the long registration hassles and secure your spot at ESSENCE Hollywood House: To Altadena with Love happening Friday, February 28, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM in Los Angeles.
OnePass is a new and convenient way to claim your tickets for ESSENCE events. With just a few taps, you can register, receive your ticket, and gain entry—all in one place. Follow these simple steps to register:
Step 1: Download the E360 App
To get started, download the E360 App from the App Store or Google Play. The app is your gateway to exclusive events, news, and more!
Step 2: Sign Into One.ID
Make sure you’re signed into One.ID within the E360 App to access your OnePass.
Step 3: Click on the Hollywood House Graphic
At the top of your feed, tap on the Hollywood House: To Altadena with Love event graphic. This will instantly activate your OnePass!
Step 4: Event Day Access
On February 28, when you arrive at the venue, follow these steps to gain entry:
- Via the E360 App: Open the app, click on your user avatar, and access your OnePass QR code. Show this at the door for scanning to get in.
- Without the App: If you don’t have access to the app, visit Essence.com, log in, and click on your avatar to retrieve your OnePass QR code for entry.
Step 5: Enjoy ESSENCE Hollywood House!
Once inside, get ready to immerse yourself in a day filled with insightful conversations, networking, and dynamic discussions curated just for you.
Join us as we celebrate our visibility, honor our legacy, and inspire the future. RSVP today.
A reminder that capacity is first come, first served.