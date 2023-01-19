BAFTA Names 2023 Rising Stars As Viola Davis, Angela Bassett Earn Top Nominations

The nominations for 2023 BAFTA Awards have officially been announced and new talent reigns supreme among the British Academy Film Awards, which has recognized a number of first-timers.

Out of the 24 nominees in the performance categories, 14 received their first BAFTA Film nomination, including Angela Bassett who has swept award season thus far, receiving a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award for Best Actress for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the Best Director category, four of the six nominees are also receiving their first nominations including The Woman King‘s Gina Prince-Bythewood.

Earlier this week, BAFTA also named its 2023 EE Rising Stars, counting among them Naomi Ackie, who portrayed Whitney Houston in the most recent biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody. The Woman King star Sheila Atim was also named along with Irish actor Daryl McCormack who starred in the BBC series Peaky Blinders.

The 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards will take place on February 19 and will be broadcast at 7pm on BBC One & BBC iPlayer in the UK and around the world. Scroll below to see the Black stars who’ve been nominated.