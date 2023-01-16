The Top Winners From The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards

The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards took place at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles Sunday night. Hosted by Chelsea Handler, the ceremony honors the finest achievements in cinema and television and has come to be the greatest predictor of Academy Award nominations over the years.
If that legacy holds true, we’ll see a number of Black actresses take the stage to receive Oscars during the Academy Awards on March 12, as many accepted top honors during the Critics Choice Awards. Among them was singer and actress Janelle Monáe who received the seventh annual #Seeher Award following her role in the Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
Scroll below to see the Black actors and actresses who took home awards during the ceremony.
01
Janelle Monáe
Monáe received the #SeeHer Award on top of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery winning awards for Best Comedy and Best Acting Ensemble.
02
Abbott Elementary
The ABC sitcom won the award for Best Comedy Series.
03
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Ralph won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Abbott Elementary.
04
Angela Bassett
Bassett took home the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
05
Ruth E. Carter
Carter won the award for Best Costume Design for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
06
Niecy Nash-Betts
The actress won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for her role in the Netflix series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
07
Giancarlo Esposito
Esposito won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Better Call Saul.