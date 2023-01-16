The Top Winners From The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards

The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards took place at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles Sunday night. Hosted by Chelsea Handler, the ceremony honors the finest achievements in cinema and television and has come to be the greatest predictor of Academy Award nominations over the years.

If that legacy holds true, we’ll see a number of Black actresses take the stage to receive Oscars during the Academy Awards on March 12, as many accepted top honors during the Critics Choice Awards. Among them was singer and actress Janelle Monáe who received the seventh annual #Seeher Award following her role in the Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Scroll below to see the Black actors and actresses who took home awards during the ceremony.