Angela Bassett Wins Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for ‘Wakanda Forever’: “This Award Belongs To All Of Us”

Photo by Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

On Tuesday, Angela Bassett won the Golden Globe award for Best Performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture, marking the first time any actor won a major individual acting award for a movie based on a Marvel Comic series.

“I got to find my words. I’m so nervous. My heart is just beating,” Bassett after accepting her award from Jennifer Hudson. “The late Toni Morrison said that your life is already a miracle of chance just waiting for you to order its destiny. But in order for that destiny to manifest, I think that it requires courage to have faith. It requires patience, as we just heard. And it requires a true sense of yourself. It’s not easy because the past is circuitous and it has many unexpected detours but by the grace of god I stand here. I stand here grateful.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: (c-r) Angela Bassett, winner of the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture award for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and Jennifer Hudson walk onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. — (Photo by Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images)

Bassett won the Golden Globe over fellow nominees Kerry Condon (“The Banshees Inisherin”), Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Dolly de Leon (“Triangle of Sadness”) and Carey Mulligan (“She Said”).

This nomination marks Bassett’s second after she was nominated and won the Globe for best actress in a comedy or musical film for What’s Love Got to Do With It in 1994. This year, she was recognized for her role as Queen Ramonda in as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. During her speech, she paid tribute to her fallen co-star, along with the people that made it all possible.

“We mourned, we loved, we healed, and we were surrounded every day with the light and spirit of Chadwick Boseman,” Bassett said. “This award belongs to all of us, and all of you.”