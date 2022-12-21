95th Academy Awards: Rihanna And The Weeknd Make Oscars Shortlist For Best Original Song

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today shortlists in 10 categories for the upcoming Oscar ceremony. Those included were Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Original Song, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound and Visual Effects.

In terms of music, Rihanna was shortlisted for the Oscar in the category of Best Original Song for “Lift Me Up,” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The 34-year-old mother was previously nominated for a Golden Globe for the same record; today’s nomination marks what would be the first Academy Award nod for the Barbadian singer.

The Weeknd was also shortlisted for co-writing “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from Avatar: The Way of Water. This could bring The Weeknd his second Oscar nomination. He was nominated seven years ago for co-writing “Earned It” from Fifty Shades of Grey. Terence Blanchard’s score from The Woman King was also tapped, which increased the presence of Black artistry in today’s listings.

Will Smith’s new film on AppleTV+, the period piece titled Emancipation, appeared on the shortlist for Best Makeup and Hairstyling along with Wakanda Forever. The Black Panther sequel was also shortlisted for both Visual Effects and Sound, with Jordan Peele’s Nope in the running for Visual Effects as well. “Descendant,” the film about the last known slave ship and the present-day community of Africatown, Alabama, also made the list for Documentary Feature.

Nominations voting begins on Thursday, January 12, and concludes on Tuesday, January 17. Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 24.

The 95th Annual Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.