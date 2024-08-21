Venus Williams Partners With Carnegie Museum Of Art For Pioneering Podcast, ‘Widening The Lens’

Photo by Stefano Ceccarelli. Courtesy of Carnegie Museum of Art, Pittsburgh.

Venus Williams has long been celebrated as a tennis icon, but her latest venture showcases her passion for the arts and her commitment to critical global issues. In Widening The Lens, a multi-disciplinary podcast presented in partnership with Carnegie Museum of Art, the sports star highlighted the complexities of the art world by facilitating discussions with authorities across various industries.

Although Williams has always excelled at athletics, her love for fine art began at an early age. “I think it was subconscious, to be honest,” she says. “I was always obviously a tennis player, and that’s something that my parents chose, and I thank God for that. But whether it was through fashion or interior design or the fine arts, that has been my choice, and it’s something that I love and I’m very passionate about.”

Installation view of Widening the Lens: Photography, Ecology, and the Contemporary Landscape, Carnegie Museum of Art, Pittsburgh (May 11, 2024–January 12, 2025); Photo: Zachary Riggleman / Carnegie Museum of Art.

In hosting this six-episode series, which launched in June, Williams amplifies the voices of artists, writers, and scholars who explore humanity’s dynamic relationship with the environment. The podcast is also a key component of Widening the Lens: Photography, Ecology, and the Contemporary Landscape, a groundbreaking museum initiative that addresses one of the most pressing challenges of our time: the ecological crisis.

This series is part of the latest iteration of the museum’s celebrated Hillman Photography Initiative, known for pushing the boundaries of how art and photography are experienced. The initiative includes an expansive exhibition featuring nearly 100 works by 19 artists, a robust public programming schedule, and a fully illustrated publication, all aimed at providing multiple viewpoints on the American landscape.

“This process for me was just very eye opening and educational,” Williams tells ESSENCE. “Understanding who the artists are, and what they’re saying behind their photographs. A lot of times we’ll see a photograph, but we may not know the whole story behind it. In this podcast several artists, writers, scholars were brought together to participate, so it’s a diverse global perspective.”

Installation view of Widening the Lens: Photography, Ecology, and the Contemporary Landscape, Carnegie Museum of Art, Pittsburgh (May 11, 2024–January 12, 2025); Photo: Zachary Riggleman / Carnegie Museum of Art.

While increasing access to art, engaging new and diverse perspectives, and provoking discussion around the exhibition’s pivotal messaging was the impetus for this collaboration between Carnegie Museum of Art and Williams, it was equally critical to promote artists of color, especially in today’s often prejudicial climate. “It’s important to advocate for these things because we all have voices,” she says.

“As African-Americans in the past, our voices have been marginalized,” Williams continues. “But the amazing news is that there are so many prolific African-American artists. There are so many artists who are creating groundbreaking works, works that are beautiful, thought-provoking and important. The interest in African American art is exploding, and I love any opportunity to be a part of it.”