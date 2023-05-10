These Organizations Want More Black People In The Art Industry And They’ve Dedicated $11 Million To Make It Happen

Art is the world’s gift, but it has largely been homogenized in terms of the industry’s professional curation ecosystem.

Four major organizations are aiming to change that.

Earlier this month the Alice L. Walton Foundation, Ford Foundation, Mellon Foundation, and Pilot House Philanthropy announced the Leadership in Art Museums (LAM) initiative in which more than $11M in funding will be allocated to racial equity in the arts.

The funds will be deployed to museums to increase diverse leadership roles such as curators, conservators, collections managers, community engagement staff, educators and other senior leaders in a manner designed to advance racial equity, per a news release.

Ultimately, the future of museums depends on their ability to stay relevant and serve their communities,” said Alice Walton, philanthropist and founder of Alice L. Walton Foundation. “The LAM museums represent a variety of regions across the U.S., and help ensure that we’re increasing access to museum roles in a way that’s inclusive of communities of color, no matter where the art institution is based. With this dedicated group of funding partners, we’re united in our commitment to achieve long-lasting impact.”

“If we want the arts in this country to stay vibrant, moving, and transformational, it’s imperative that these institutions bring in more diverse perspectives and lived experiences,” said Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation. “Leadership in Arts Museum’s vision is to grow and invest in diverse leadership at U.S. art museums to ensure their excellence and relevance in the future.”

This joint initiative comes at a time when representation, diversity and inclusion in the arts is of dire need. A 2019 study found that only 1.2% of works in all major U.S. museums were created by Black artists, with 9% for Asian artists and only 2.8% for Hispanic and Latinx artists.

“As a shared goal, we are fully committed to developing and nurturing museums’ leadership roles that will demonstrate and create a more inclusive art world.”