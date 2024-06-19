Artist Christian Robinson Honors Juneteenth Through Creative And Colorful Storytelling

Photo Credit: John Kwiatkowski

For years, Google has been using their platform to promote education and diversity to its massive audience. Today, the brand is celebrating Juneteenth through the work of the Oakland-based artist Christian Robinson.

On this day in 1865, news of the Emancipation Proclamation finally arrived in Galveston, Texas. The executive order officially ended slavery in Confederate states. Although the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect in 1863, several states continued to oppose it. Although freedom became universal almost 160 years ago, the fight for a truly equal nation extends to this day.

In 2021, Juneteenth became a federal holiday, and people continue to observe it with marches, events, and social gatherings. The goal is to honor those who fought for freedom and a more equitable nation in the past, as well as the present.

Robinson’s new Doodle, made from acrylic painting and cut-out collage, is a powerful reminder of the ongoing journey toward equality. It celebrates the progress made while acknowledging the work that still lies ahead. In the piece, children are seen doing double-dutch, an act that has been a joyous act of connection for people of color for decades. By highlighting this beautiful moment with vibrant colors and flawless digital editing, the artist was able to tell the world a story of liberation and community.

“When making this Doodle, I thought about what Freedom Day means to me, and how play and fun and leisure are the opposite of the oppression that enslaved people experienced,” Robinson said in a statement. “That’s what I want to showcase in this piece—the descendants of enslaved people celebrating having fun.”

Today’s Doodle isn’t Robinson’s first, but it may serve to be his most impactful. His mesmerizing artwork encapsulates the spirit and significance of this historic day, and will hopefully build more awareness towards it in the future.