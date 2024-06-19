Get To Know Galveston, Texas, The Birthplace Of Juneteenth

MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images

Conversations about Black history can elicit many emotions. On one hand, it’s mind-blowing to see the accomplishments of our people. On the other hand, as we journey deeper into the past, it can become unfathomable to imagine the depths of what our ancestors endured.

Despite all of that, one thing synonymous with Black people is celebration. Even in trying times, we have always found a way to persevere and celebrate the gift of life and community. Recognized on June 19, Juneteenth (also referred to as Freedom Day, Juneteenth Independence Day, or Emancipation Day) is a holiday that reflects the celebration tradition through street festivals, musical performances, parades, speeches, marches, and delicious food.

So, What Exactly Is Juneteenth?

“Juneteenth” blends two words: June and nineteenth. It marks the date (June 19, 1865) that enslaved Africans in Galveston, Texas, were made aware of their freedom, which had been granted two years prior in 1863, after the Emancipation Proclamation. Yes, two whole years prior. For context, Lincoln’s proclamation to free slaves was only applied to certain states. We must also remember that enslavement was a lucrative industry for owners who used Black men, women, and children to perform forced and unpaid labor, especially during harvest season. Without their work, enslavers stood to lose crops and money. Therefore, many simply did not inform them of their freedom.

However, two months after the Civil War ended, Union General Gordan Granger and 2,000 of his troops arrived in Galveston to bring forth the news that slavery had ended. Reading the official decree (General Order No. 3), nearly 250,000 Texans were free. In an interview conducted by the Federal Writers Project in 1937, Preely Coleman recalled his former owner telling him and other field workers, “You all are free as I am,” prompting them to “shout and sing” in celebration. As word spread throughout other plantations and the city, similar celebrations erupted. This made Galveston, Texas, the birthplace of Juneteenth.

The Journey From Local to Federal Recognition

As Black Texans began to migrate to other parts of the United States (and even parts of Mexico), the celebration went with them. Though it’s been honored in various cities for decades, it wasn’t widely recognized, not even in Texas. Marching alongside leaders like Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rev. Jesse Jackson for civil rights, late state representative Al Edwards, also known as the Father of Juneteenth, understood the importance of having Juneteenth honored at a higher level. In 1980, after Edward’s advocacy and legislation support, Texas became the first state to recognize Juneteenth as an official state holiday.

In 2016, the Grandmother of Juneteenth, Opal Lee, embarked on a journey at age 89 to walk the 1400 miles from Fort Worth, Texas to Washington, D.C. on a mission to make the celebration a federal holiday. In 2021, the efforts of Edwards, Lee, and other activists were rewarded when President Biden declared Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Key Juneteenth Celebrations in Galveston

Galveston is a great place to visit year-round to embrace Black History and culture. They have several guided and self-guided tours, monuments, and historic markers throughout the city. Their Juneteenth activations magnify community members’ efforts to bring awareness, education, and truth to the events of June 19, enslavement, and beyond.

Many early Juneteenth celebrations centered on gatherings at churches. As General Gordan Granger went through the city to read the decree, Reedy Chapel AME Church was his last stop, making it one of the early celebration sites. Each year, the church hosts an Emancipation March that reenacts freed slaves jubilantly marching from the church to the local courthouse. This year’s event will be at 6 p.m. on June 19.

The Reading of General Order No. 3 happens annually at Galveston’s official Juneteenth Marker in Ashton Villa. This year’s event will be on June 19 at 10 a.m. While in Ashton Villa, visitors can view the “And Still We Rise” exhibit. The exhibit chronicles the story of Juneteenth in Galveston using interviews, photos, audio clippings, and other artifacts.

What’s a celebration without a parade? Galveston’s annual Juneteenth Festival includes live music from local artists, art from Black vendors, and food trucks. It all kicked off with a parade on June 17. The festival feels like a big family reunion.

Why Should We Be Celebrating Juneteenth?

As we contend with the erasure of Black History from school curriculums (or forced to present a palatable, white-washed version) at multiple academic levels, it’s even more critical that we honor and celebrate Juneteenth within our communities. It is a way to honor our ancestors’ plight, carry on their traditions, and forge new paths for future generations.