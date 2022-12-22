WATCH: Taye Diggs And Nia Long Reveal Who’s The Biggest Party Animal Among ‘The Best Man’ Crew

Check out what these stars have learned about their cast mates by revisiting their beloved roles multiple times over the last three decades

The Best Man: The Final Chapters begins streaming all eight episodes on Peacock today! Fans of this 25-year narrative are surely excited to be reunited with some of their favorite characters, Harper, Robin, Jordan, Lance, Murch, Candace, Quentin, and Shelby as they enter the next phase of their lives as spouses, parents, career professionals, and all-around grown-ups.

But just as the audience reunites with this college crew every ten or so years, so do the actors that play these beloved characters. Since The Best Man plays a bit like a collegiate reunion every time the audience sees these cultural icons together, ESSENCE caught up with stars Taye Diggs and Nia Long to play a quick game of superlatives to find out who wins some of the “most popular” titles among this ageless cast.

THE BEST MAN: THE FINAL CHAPTERS — “The Party” Episode 105 — Pictured: Nia Long as Jordan Armstrong– (Photo by: Matt Infante/Peacock)

“It’s honest. It’s us. It’s the group – we really love one another,” Long said of what keeps the cast coming back to this story decade after decade. “We came together when it was time to negotiate. We talked about the importance of knowing our value. We talked about the importance of coming together collectively because that way, we are stronger.”

“And the importance of the story,” she continued. “On the artistic side, to make sure we gave these characters the justice that we all believe they deserve. I grew up with Jordan, so I can only imagine what the audience expects from us.”

THE BEST MAN: THE FINAL CHAPTERS — “Brown Girl Dreaming” Episode 103 — Pictured: Taye Diggs as Harper — (Photo by: Clifton Prescod/Peacock)

“There’s that gift that I wanted to give back to the people that have supported the show and these films for all these years. But then there’s that part of me that feels like ‘Ah…I wonder what and who Jordan is now.'”

