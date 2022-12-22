The Final Chapters: See The Cast Of ‘The Best Man’ Then And Now

For over two decades, The Best Man has been at the forefront of Black culture. The cast and its provocative storyline have sparked hundreds of conversations since the release of the first film in 1999. It also birthed two two sequels, one of which was released today: The Best Man: The Final Chapters.

The story begins with Harper Stewart (Taye Diggs), an up-and-coming author on the verge of success, who is selected by his friend Lance Sullivan (Morris Chestnut), to be the best man at his upcoming wedding. Stewart’s new book Unfinished Business was chosen for Oprah’s Book Club, and it also contains a few unknown secrets from his past. When that secret gets out, it threatens his friendship with Lance, along with several other relationships. After a tumultuous few days, Harper is able to get Lance to the altar – but not without dire consequences.

Years would go by until the release of the sequel The Best Man Holiday, where we find a different dynamic between the crew. Lance and Harper aren’t as close as they once were, a few of the members have developed new relationships, and Mia – Lance’s wife – has been stricken with a terminal illness. Throughout the film, the bunch learns the truly important things in life, and that you can’t take anything – or anyone – for granted.

Alongside Diggs and Chestnut, The Best Man franchise stars Nia Long, Sanaa Lathan, Terrence Howard, Regina Hall, Harold Perrineau, and Melissa De Sousa; all of whom went on to cultivate amazing careers in the entertainment industry.

To celebrate the premiere of Peacock’s The Best Man: The Final Chapters, let’s take a look at the film’s cast then and now.