'Pose' Star MJ Rodriguez Is A Proud Black Woman

"For a long time, in a certain part of my community, I didn't feel I was accepted," Rodriguez told ESSENCE.

Make no mistake: MJ Rodriguez is an Afro-Latina actress that embraces her Blackness.

The Black Women In Hollywood honoree—who was feted during our 13th annual soiree along with the rest of her co-stars and producer Janet Mock—has a message for anyone attempting to challenge her Black card.

“They gon’ have to think again because my momma, she can tell you I’m Black,” Rodriguez said proudly. “They better get it together!”

Before the star-studded event kicked off in Beverly Hills, California ahead of the Oscars, the break-out actress also spoke about the importance of being recognized by her own community.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Angelica Ross, Janet Mock, Hailie Sahar and Mj Rodriguez speak onstage during the 2020 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 06, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

“ESSENCE magazine is a huge platform and for a long time, in my community, I didn’t feel as if I was accepted,” she said, noting that the feeling came from binding and discriminatory “social constructs.”

