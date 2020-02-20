Ever Wanted To Hear Luke James Sing A Patti LaBelle Run?

READ MORE LESS

Black popular culture is full-bodied, full of excellence and fully innovative. It’s something that can’t be taught; it must be lived. But who knows more about the culture that constantly defines what’s cool?

In ESSENCE’s video series, the B-Side, R&B crooner Luke James gives it his all vocally and logically to deliver the right answers to the Black pop culture quiz.

“I’m Black, so I should know everything about my people and what we’ve done,” James said with confidence before the game started.

Luke James singing at ESSENCE Studios

Of course we couldn’t have one of the best soulful voices of this generation in the hot seat and not have him sing to us! So we asked James to sing the iconic parts of certain songs that most Black people know and love, like the “Nay-oooooh” on New Edition’s “Can You Stand The Rain,” or Patti LaBelle’s epic build up run on “If Only You Knew.” Let’s just say, the results are sonically orgasmic.

We didn’t only have James singing. He also slayed Martin and R&B trivia.

Check out the video above to hear James hit some good ol’ high notes.

If you liked this episode of The B-Side, we’ve got plenty more, including one with our digital cover star, Lizzo. See more of The B-Side here!