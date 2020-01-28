(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

So many are still grappling with the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant, the NBA great whose life was cut short due to a fatal helicopter crash on Sunday. Even more tragic was the fact that his 13-year-old daughter and seven others perished in the crash as well.

After winning his 15th Grammy Award for his song “Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin walked the red carpet with his family. Still, when speaking to ESSENCE he also gave amazing advice on how to grieve the loss of Bryant.

“Today, life is more important than trophies and so [I’m] feeling the loss of Kobe’s death,” Franklin, who was part of the tribute for the late Nipsey Hussle, admitted.

The Gospel artist then reminded us to focus on “humanity” during this time.

“I just really believe as a Christian that it’s important to point people vertical and to let them know that there’s life after this. There has be,” he said. “There’s gotta be something unseen to help us make sense of what it seen.”

Amen.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the helicopter crash that took Bryant’s life. NBC News reports that because there was no black box, federal investigators are asking if witnesses have any photos from the crash that could help piece together what exactly happened. By Monday morning, officials were still recovering bodies from the debris.

Miranda Johnson contributed to this report.

