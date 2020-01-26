A Father’s Love: Remembering Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant And His Daughter, Gianna Bryant

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The world is mourning the sudden and shocking loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died tragically in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning at the age of 41.

The five-time NBA champion, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers throughout his entire league career, was also a loving husband and devoted father to his four daughters, Natalia, Bianka, Gianna and Capri.

In news that only compounded this tragedy, the world learned that Bryant’s daughter, Gianna Bryant, 13, also died in the crash. Three other people aboard the aircraft—one of Gianna’s basketball teammates, their parent, and the pilot—have been confirmed dead. According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, the flight manifest shows that a total of nine people were scheduled to be on the helicopter. Additional deaths have not been confirmed.

Following in her father’s footsteps, Gianna, affectionately known as “GiGi” was a rising basketball star, and Bryant coached his daughter’s middle school basketball team. PEOPLE reports that at the time of the crash, the two were on their way to her school, the Mamba Academy near Thousand Oaks, California, for basketball practice.

During his time playing for the Lakers and post-retirement, Bryant’s wife of 19 years, Vanessa Bryant, and daughters regularly joined him on the court. Bryant recently revealed that his daughter’s passion for the game is what brought him back to watching NBA and he very much enjoyed their time together courtside.

Our prayers go out to the Bryant family during this difficult time. Take a look back at the beautiful relationship Kobe and Gianna shared.

01 Remembering Kobe and Gianna Bryant Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant watch during day 2 of the Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships at the Woollett Aquatics Center on July 26, 2018 in Irvine, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images 02 Remembering Kobe and Gianna Bryant Gianna Bryant and her father, Kobe Bryant, attend the WNBA All-Star Game 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images 03 Remembering Kobe and Gianna Bryant Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks at Staples Center on November 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images 04 Remembering Kobe and Gianna Bryant Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant attend the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks on December 29, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images) 05 Remembering Kobe and Gianna Bryant Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi, watch an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks on December 21, 2019 at Barclays Center in the Brooklyn. Paul Bereswill/Getty Images 06 Remembering Kobe and Gianna Bryant Kobe Bryant poses for a portrait with his daughters (L-R) Natalia and Gianna at the 2007-08 NBA Most Valuable Player Award press conference presented by Kia Motors at the Sheraton Gateway Hotel on April 29, 2008 in Los Angeles California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images 07 Remembering Kobe and Gianna Bryant Kobe Bryant pinches his daughter Gianna Bryant's cheeks during a photo session on March 29, 2008 at his home in Newport Beach, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images 08 Remembering Kobe and Gianna Bryant Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers holds his daughter Gianna Bryant during a photo session on March 29, 2008 at his home in Newport Beach, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images 09 Remembering Kobe and Gianna Bryant Kobe Bryant holds the Larry O' Brien Trophy with his wife Vanessa and his daughters Natalia and Gianna after the Lakers defeated the Orlando Magic 99-86 in Game Five of the 2009 NBA Finals on June 14, 2009 at Amway Arena in Orlando, Florida. Chris Graythen/Getty Images 10 Remembering Kobe and Gianna Bryant Kobe Bryant kisses his daughter Gianna Bryant as they celebrate the Lakers winning the 2009 NBA Finals against the Orlando Magic in Game Five of the 2009 NBA Finals at Amway Arena on June 14, 2009 in Orlando, Florida. Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images 11 Remembering Kobe and Gianna Bryant Bryant celebrates daughter Gianna after the Lakers won 99-86 to win the NBA Championship against the Orlando Magic in Game Five of the 2009 NBA Finals at Amway Arena on June 14, 2009 in Orlando, Florida. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images 12 Remembering Kobe and Gianna Bryant Bryant kisses his daughter Gianna after converting a last-second shot to defeat the Sacramento Kings 109-108 at Staples Center on January 1, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images 13 Remembering Kobe and Gianna Bryant Kobe Bryant poses with his family at halftime after both his #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are retired at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Harry How/Getty Images 14 Remembering Kobe and Gianna Bryant Vanessa Laine Bryant, Kobe Bryant, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant and Natalia Diamante Bryant attend Tribeca Talks: Storytellers: Kobe Bryant with Glen Keane during 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 23, 2017 in New York City. Noam Galai/WireImage 15 Remembering Kobe and Gianna Bryant Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Gianna Briant, and Natalia Bryant attend Tribeca Talks during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Borough of Manhattan Community College on April 23, 2017 in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images 16 Remembering Kobe and Gianna Bryant Bryant arrives at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on July 14, 2016 in Westwood, California. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage 17 Remembering Kobe and Gianna Bryant Bryant warmed up with daughter Gianna Bryant during the NBA All-Star Game 2016 in Toronto, Ontario. Elsa/Getty Images 18 Remembering Kobe and Gianna Bryant Kobe Bryant stands on the sideline with his daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant on his shoulders prior to the start of the game against the United States and China during an international friendly match at Qualcomm Stadium on April 10, 2014 in San Diego, California. Kent C. Horner/Getty Images 19 Remembering Kobe and Gianna Bryant Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant attend the Kobe Bryant hand and footprint ceremony at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on February 19, 2011 in Hollywood, California. Barry King/FilmMagic

