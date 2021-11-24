ESSENCE The Social Feed: Doja Cat, Jazmine Sullivan, Idris Elba, and Davido

ESSENCE, Director of Social Media Charisma Deberry, joins the ladies of The Real (Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Tami Roman, and Garcelle Beauvais) to discuss the hottest topics trending on your timeline. This week we’re hot on the American Music Awards controversy, Davido’s good deeds, Idris Elba as a British bad boy, plus more! Tune in for hot takes daily on ‘The Real’ and bi-weekly to catch social updates with ESSENCE.

