Starz Light Up The 2021 AMA’s Red Carpet

The 49th annual American Music Awards kick off in just a few short hours. While you get your popcorn and beverages ready to settle in and watch Cardi B host the celebration of chart-topping hits and breathtaking performances, get a look at what the stars from your favorite genres are wearing to the ceremony as they arrive at LA’s Microsoft Theater for this year’s festivities.

While we await performances from Silk Sonic, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny (Megan Thee Stallion, unfortunately, had to pull out of the appearance, missing her collaborative performance with BTS), check out who brought the head to the red carpet below: